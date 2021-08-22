Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invesco Qqq Trust#Qqq#Asset Management#Sec#Qqq#Sec#Investors Research Corp#Bradley Co#Invesco Qqq Trust#Invesco Qqq Trust Profile#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Agilent Technologies Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Bank of Commerce Hldgs, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value For Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Clearway Energy is increasing dividends every quarter. Devon Energy is paying out big, fat dividends under its variable dividend policy. Brookfield Infrastructure is about to buy an oil company, and that could significantly boost its payout. The energy sector is on fire. On one hand, oil stocks are crushing earnings...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy That Have Stable Dividends

This is no longer our grandparents’ or even parents’ stock market. High valuations have become the norm in an investing world dominated by retail traders. But when market volatility is high and economic uncertainty is on the rise, your best bet is to invest in mega-cap stocks. Why? Well, although...
StocksZacks.com

How Are Industrial ETFs Reacting to Q2 Earnings?

The industrial sector, which faced disruption in global supply chains and factory closedowns, is expected to rebound on recovery from the coronavirus-led slump. The introduction of a coronavirus vaccine and addition of stimulus are expected to drive demand and economic activities in the sector. The latest update on U.S. industrial...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

BofA Announces Double Downgrade On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) reported a 3% decline in organic earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter and announced disappointing guidance for fiscal 2022, citing the timing of awards, administration changes and customer execution issues as the reasons, according to BofA Securities. The Mercury Systems Analyst: Ronald Epstein downgraded the rating...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

19 High Dividend Stocks With 5%+ Yields

Investing for income is a difficult task right now. The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at zero since the coronavirus pandemic, leading to lower yields across fixed income. Stocks aren’t much better, as record-high share prices has reduced the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index to just 1.3%.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Highland Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 2, 2021, Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Highland Income Fund is set for August 23, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 9.05% at current price levels.
Stocksinvesting.com

Cigna Gains on $2 Billion Accelerated Stock Repurchase Plan

Investing.com – Cigna (NYSE:CI) stock was up 0.8% in Tuesday’s premarket trading as the company said it will repurchase $2 billion of stock through accelerated repurchase agreements. Share repurchases generally boost a stock’s price as the number of equity shares gets reduced which increases the earnings to be distributed for...
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Dividend Income

I don’t know about you, but receiving monthly cheques (or deposits) from dividend stocks is a secret joy in my life. There is just something great about collecting regular payments for essentially doing nothing (other than contributing your capital to a business). Some people rely on dividends as a part...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

A long track record of dividend growth is a key factor in determining the best stocks to buy for passive income. Fortis Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) has raised the dividend in each of the past 47 years and is providing great dividend-growth guidance. In the Q2 2021 earnings report, Fortis said its five-year capital program, now up to $19.6 billion, is progressing as planned. The company expects to increase the rate base across its utility assets by about $10 billion from 2020 to 2025. The resulting jump in revenue and cash flow should support average annual dividend hikes of 6%. Investors could see the timeline extended, as new projects get added to the development program.
Marketsetftrends.com

The Case for ETFs in Retirement Portfolios

The pandemic has made nearly a quarter of retirees somewhat or significantly less confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout retirement, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) 2021 Retirement Confidence Survey. Retirees also report that after their Social Security income, their second income source is personal retirement savings followed by pension plans, IRAs, and DC plans. More people who are saving for retirement, or are already in retirement, need to rely on multiple sources of income, with the brunt of the effort falling on individuals and their financial advisors and less on their current or former employers.
StocksBenzinga

Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and added positions in Kroger Inc (NYSE: KR) and Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 ETFs That Could Help Investors Replicate Warren Buffett's Market Strategy

Warren Buffett, the widely-followed "Oracle of Omaha" who founded and is currently chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKa ) (NYSE: BRKb ), is one of the US's most prominent buy-and-hold value investors. Buffett's views, on both the economy and markets, expressed in his regular shareholder letters, as well as his long-term investments, typically inspire legions of retail investors.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Popular Robinhood Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

One popular Robinhood dividend stock is a leader in the financial services industry that has differentiated itself from rivals. Another is a Dividend King that's still generating growth after 135 years in business. The third stock offers an attractive dividend yield and markets the world's best-selling vaccine. Popular Robinhood stocks...
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy