Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC
Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
