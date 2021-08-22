Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
