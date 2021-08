One of the best goaltenders NHL fans have seen over the past two decades is hanging up his skates. On Friday morning, Henrik Lundqvist officially announced his retirement. “For the last 30 years, I have devoted my life to the game of hockey…and now it’s time to walk away from the game I love and begin a new chapter,” Lundqvist wrote. “The future excites me. I’ve met so many amazing people over the years that will help to guide and inspire me in my new journey.”