PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Microsoft MSFT hit a record high of $305.85 on Aug 23. The company’s decision to raise the price of certain Office 365 productivity software subscriptions for businesses next year, is viewed as the reason for the share price gain by some analysts, as quoted on CNBC. The price for one type of subscription, the premium Office 365 E5, is rising by 9% per user per month starting March 1, 2022, while the cost of the more affordable Office 365 E1 will increase by 25%.