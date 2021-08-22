PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management
Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
