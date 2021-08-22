Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paypal Credit#Pypl#Pypl#Channel Com#Prw Wealth Management Llc#Amg National Trust Bank#Zacks Investment Research#Barclays#Morgan Stanley#Jmp Securities#Paypal Holdings Inc#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksBenzinga

JD.com And Baidu Lead The Nasdaq-100 In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices were trading higher Tuesday on continued strength as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. The recent FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also helped lift stocks in reopening sectors. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.31% to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Citigroup Adds New Stock With 21% Upside To Its Coverage

Citigroup’s analyst Christian Wetherbee initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $95, implying an upside of 20.8%. The company now has a total of 9 analysts firms reporting ratings. Wetherbee believes GXO is well-positioned as a pure-play way to get exposure...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analysts Warn Of Q3 Slowdown In Robinhood's Doge-Reliant Growth

Financial analysts are anticipating a significant Q3 slowdown for Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) amid the company’s disclosure about crypto’s contribution to its second-quarter financial earnings. What Happened: In an investor note, Wolfe Research’s analyst Steven Chubak has warned to “beware of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) given its outsized contribution. As...
RetailZacks.com

Bull of the Day: Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

SHOP - Free Report) shares shined long before the pandemic forced more businesses and shoppers down the e-commerce route. The Canadian firm posted another strong quarter at the end of July and its outlook remains impressive inside an industry with plenty of growth runway left. SHOP Necessities. Shopify helps companies...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Vipshop Stock Falls On Q2 Earnings Miss, Softer Q3 Outlook

Online discount retailer Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 22.8% year-on-year to $4.6 billion (RMB29.6 billion), versus the analyst consensus of $4.57 billion. Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Q2 revenue of $113.1 billion was up 27% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $115.1 billion. Alibaba Group Holding...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum holders rush to book profits before catastrophic price crash

$1.68 million worth of Bitcoin flows into exchanges, the most significant inflow since June 2019. Analysts admit to taking profits in Bitcoin and Ethereum on crypto Twitter; traders have a cautious outlook on the assets. Bitcoin experiences pullback ahead of $1.8 billion BTC options expiry. Overall exchange activity of Bitcoin...
Stocksinvesting.com

Cigna Gains on $2 Billion Accelerated Stock Repurchase Plan

Investing.com – Cigna (NYSE:CI) stock was up 0.8% in Tuesday’s premarket trading as the company said it will repurchase $2 billion of stock through accelerated repurchase agreements. Share repurchases generally boost a stock’s price as the number of equity shares gets reduced which increases the earnings to be distributed for...
StocksEntrepreneur

ETFs to Buy as Microsoft at Record High on Office 365 Price Hike

Microsoft MSFT hit a record high of $305.85 on Aug 23. The company’s decision to raise the price of certain Office 365 productivity software subscriptions for businesses next year, is viewed as the reason for the share price gain by some analysts, as quoted on CNBC. The price for one type of subscription, the premium Office 365 E5, is rising by 9% per user per month starting March 1, 2022, while the cost of the more affordable Office 365 E1 will increase by 25%.
StocksEntrepreneur

Are Shares of Apple a Buy Under $150?

Tech giant Apple (AAPL) achieved double-digit growth across its product categories in its last reported quarter. So, given the growing optimism surrounding the company’s forthcoming launch of its iPhone 13 and its introduction of new iOS updates, is the stock worth betting on at its current price level? Let’s discuss.
BusinessBenzinga

Nordson To Acquire NDC Technologies From Spectris For $180M

Nordson Corp (NASDAQ: NDSN) has agreed to acquire the NDC Technologies business from Spectris plc (OTC: SEPJF) for $180 million in cash. Dayton, Ohio-based NDC Technologies is a provider of precision measurement solutions for in-line manufacturing process control. It generates ~$90 million in annual revenue and $15 million in EBITDA.
Financial ReportsSchaeffer's Investment Research

Smucker Stock Looks to Extend Earnings Streak

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is an American manufacturer of jam, peanut butter, jelly, fruit syrups, beverages, and other food products in North America. SJM’s portfolio includes popular brands like Folgers, Jif, Milk-Bone, Café Bustelo, Smucker's Uncrustables, and Rachael Ray Nutrish. Headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, J.M. Smucker also owns and operates over 30 manufacturing facilities and offices across North America. At last glance, SJM was trading down 0.3% at $130.77.
StocksZacks.com

5 Hot Equity ETFs of Last Week Amid Volatility

Wall Street saw wild swings last week with major indices logging in losses. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.7%. Concerns over slowing economic recovery and the a possible tapering of the stimulus weighed on investors’ sentiment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy