Charlotte, NC

New Levine Museum App Showcases Charlotte History With Augmented Reality

By WFAE
WFAE
 5 days ago
Charlotte is notorious for making over the old with the new. If you’ve ever found yourself both admiring new construction and wondering what it replaced, you’re not alone. And now there’s an app to help. Levine Museum of the New South just launched KnowCLT, which lets people use their smartphones to conjure up scenes of Charlotte's past right before their eyes. Users just head to Charlotte’s Second Ward, pull out their phone, turn on their headphones and take a GPS-guided walk down memory lane.

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

