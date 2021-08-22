Glenn Miller Orchestra to Open Presidential Concert Series

The Lee University Presidential Concert Series’ 29th season will open with the legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. in Pangle Hall. “We are so excited to start this series with the Glenn Miller Orchestra,” said Darlia Conn, director of the Presidential Concert Series. “Of the many things we have missed as a result of the pandemic, live in-person performances and the Presidential Concerts are near the top of our list.”