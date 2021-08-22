Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, TN

Glenn Miller Orchestra to Open Presidential Concert Series

leeuniversity.edu
 5 days ago

The Lee University Presidential Concert Series’ 29th season will open with the legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. in Pangle Hall. “We are so excited to start this series with the Glenn Miller Orchestra,” said Darlia Conn, director of the Presidential Concert Series. “Of the many things we have missed as a result of the pandemic, live in-person performances and the Presidential Concerts are near the top of our list.”

www.leeuniversity.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Cleveland, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Cleveland, TN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lee University#The Presidential Concerts#Cdc#The School Of Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy