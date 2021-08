It’s no secret by now that those who pre-order Call of Duty Vanguard on PlayStation platforms will be able to play the early access beta, regardless if you pre-ordered the PS4 or PS5 version. However, it seems that for those looking foward to the Vanguard PS5 beta, you might want to temper expectations on the graphics and whatnot, as you’ll be using the PS4 game version during the early access period.