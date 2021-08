Calhoun Academy returned last season to 11-man football but COVID-19 restrictions hampered the Cavaliers in their preparation for the 2020 season. "(The virus) didn't allow us to do a lot of the things we had planned last year," CA head coach Todd Layton said. "The only things we could do in the summer were work out, sanitize and social distance. We missed those opportunities to have 7-on-7 workouts and scrimmages."