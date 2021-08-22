Photos: Record-breaking rain and flash floods devastate small towns in Tennessee

Rescuers were searching Monday for those remaining unaccounted for after record-breaking rain and flash floods a day earlier devastated a small city in central Tennessee and left at least 21 people dead, authorities said. Twenty of those fatalities were in hard-hit Waverly, a town of more than 4,000 people about 60 miles west of Nashville. Local officials said Monday afternoon that they believed fewer than 10 people were still missing, and the search for victims could last days. “The likelihood they will find somebody alive that they didn’t know about, that diminishes day by day,” Dean Flener, a spokesman for the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), told The Washington Post.