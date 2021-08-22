Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Photos: Record-breaking rain and flash floods devastate small towns in Tennessee

By Washington Post Staff
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescuers were searching Monday for those remaining unaccounted for after record-breaking rain and flash floods a day earlier devastated a small city in central Tennessee and left at least 21 people dead, authorities said. Twenty of those fatalities were in hard-hit Waverly, a town of more than 4,000 people about 60 miles west of Nashville. Local officials said Monday afternoon that they believed fewer than 10 people were still missing, and the search for victims could last days. “The likelihood they will find somebody alive that they didn’t know about, that diminishes day by day,” Dean Flener, a spokesman for the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), told The Washington Post.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Tema#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy