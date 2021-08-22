Cancel
Prairie Meadows Early Entries, Sunday August 29th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Storman Norman (BL), 124E. Navarrete, Jr.4-2-4Shawna Manriquez. 3Shesa Copy Kat (BL), 124C. Esqueda6-x-xCharlton Hunt. 4Bhr Light My Spark (BL), 124D. Pinon10-7-3Robert Johnson. 5Wagon Full of Prizes (BL), 124A. Alvidrez3-2-10Tom Tarwater. 6Whipperwilltripp (BL), 124U. Cervantes7-x-xRobert Johnson. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...

Frankfort Times

Canterbury Park Early Entries, Thursday August 26th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1My Golden Boy (L), 122L. Fuentes6-3-8Esteban Martinez. 2Whata Show Off (L), 122B. Williams5-4-2Nevada Litfin. 3Northern Playboy (L), 122R. Eikleberry5-6-5Francisco Bravo. 4Whiskey Plank (L), 119L. Wade1-5-3Valorie Lund. 5Gainer (L), 117R. Fuentes7-6-3Larry Donlin, Jr. 6Star of Stars (L), 122J. Vega5-4-4Nathan Russell. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
Frankfort Times

BC-Results Prairie Meadows-10-Add

10th_$20,500, mdn cl, 2YO, 5f, clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Frankfort Times

Albuquerque Entries, Sunday

1st_$23,100, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, . Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Frankfort Times

Gillespie County Fairground Entries, Sunday August 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Baby Here She Comes , 124J. Sauceda2-7-xJimmy Guerra4/1. 2Blue Moon Time (L), 124N. Villatoro3-x-xJose Lopez5/1. 4Diamond E Great , 124F. Giles2-6-9Martin Rodriguez7/2. 5Julians Toy , 124J. Olivo9-9-xFrancisco Perez, Jr.20/1. 6Miss Bogaringa (L), 124J. Martinez3-x-xAngel Sanchez3/1. 7Bella Bella Cartel , 124C. Aguilar4-5-7Mario Rodriguez8/1. 8Dashin Jesss ,...
Frankfort Times

Delaware Park Early Entries, Saturday August 21st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Create a Story (L), 113L. Hernandez3-2-3Jose Santaella-Calderon. 2Shatter Me (L), 122C. Cedeno4-2-2Anthony Pecoraro. 3Originaly From Dot (L), 120A. Bowman3-5-5Harold Wyner. 4Spirit Or Spite (L), 120A. Suarez1-5-4Michael Trombetta. 5Trinni Sunset (L), 112A. Hernandez8-5-7Johnathon Feron. 6Texas Reward (L), 118E. Lopez4-1-1Thomas Iannotti, IV.
Frankfort Times

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Early Entries, Monday August 23rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Winking At Thedude (L), 120G. Rodriguez5-1-3Eddie Clouston. 3Cappy Hour (L), 120J. Musarro3-11-6Elliot Sullivan. 4Pont Du Gard (L), 120A. Gonzalez6-2-3Charles Walker. 5Bellows (L), 123G. Rodriguez1-7-3J. Shilling. 6Carolina Island (L), 120N. Vigil3-6-5Dennis Van Meter. 7Ripinandatearin (L), 120J. Musarro3-2-2L. Cox. 8Pioneer Dancer (L), 120C. Oliveros4-4-2Jay Bernardini. 9The Catmancan...
Frankfort Times

Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Friday August 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Earnestine N Hazel (L), 118E. Zayas4-3-5Saffie Joseph, Jr. 2Princess Kylise (L), 118A. Arroyo8-5-4Sharon Boland. 3Blue Eye Kitten (L), 118M. Vasquez7-6-5Steve Budhoo. 4Tonala (L), 118M. Meneses4-4-4Alfredo Cazares. 5Toolegittoquit (L), 118E. Jaramillo2-9-10David Fawkes. 6Streaking Grey (L), 118C. Lugo9-7-7Sharon Boland. 7Mericathebeautiful (L), 124C. Sutherland2-4-2Dawn Skelton. 8Exaggerated Moment (L),...
Frankfort Times

Penn National Early Entries, Tuesday August 24th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Artistic Endeavor (L), 118M. Sanchez2-2-5Edward Graham. 2You Must Chill (L), 122J. Rodriguez3-1-1Jamie Ness. 3Prized Merry (L), 120A. Wolfsont2-5-1Kathleen Demasi. 4Moon Meister (L), 118D. Cora1-1-4Fernando Ferreira. 5Recycle (L), 118J. Hernandez4-3-1T. Bernard Houghton. 6Taxable Goods (L), 120R. Chiappe7-7-9Lynn Ashby. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
Frankfort Times

Caledonian Record-News

wdrb.com

arklatexweekend.com

Winchester News Gazette

nny360.com

kchi.com

Frankfort Times

Evangeline Downs Entries, Thursday September 2nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Sir Pokerface (L), 120J. Stokes5-2-8Jessie Peterson8/1. 2Oh My Aching Arch (L), 120T. Kennedy7-2-1Karl Broberg5/2. 3Sandbagger Al (L), 123T. Thornton2-5-5Karl Broberg4/1. 4Declare War (L), 123P. Cotto, Jr.8-3-7Juan Larrosa2/1. 5October Surprise (L), 123D. Saenz2-1-2Eduardo Ramirez3/1. 6The Big Irishman (L), 118G. Melancon5-1-2Isai Gonzalez12/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press....
Frankfort Times

Saratoga Results Friday August 27th, 2021

5th-$85,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Frankfort Times

Albuquerque Entries, Wednesday September 1st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Daniel the Dreamer (L), 124E. Gomez6-5-1Danny Morales7/2. 2River Jumper (L), 124A. Medellin1-5-9Wendell Matt2/1. 3Naughty Swagger (L), 119G. Arredondo3-6-5Dayson LaVanway4/1. 4Jerrys Way (L), 124J. Villanueva6-9-4Jim Arrington10/1. 5Robthequeen , 124C. Ramos9-7-10Robert Rivera6/1. 6Irish Cream N Kafe (L), 124R. Beverly Jr.8-6-5Michelle Salazar3/1.

