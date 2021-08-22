MSP Aviation Command Helicopter Performs Aerial Hoist Rescue Of Two Victims Stranded On Shenandoah River

(JEFFERSON COUNTY, MD) – Maryland State Police rescued two victims on Saturday on the Shenandoah River south of Harpers Ferry. Shortly after 9:45 p.m., Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 3, based at Frederick Municipal Airport, was dispatched to perform an aerial hoist rescue of two victims who were stranded on the edge of a large flat rock along the river bend of the Shenandoah River. Due to the rocky terrain, low water level, difficulty of vessels getting to the victims and the extended extraction time, a Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter was requested by the SYSCOM Duty Officer through Jefferson County Fire Rescue to perform an aerial hoist rescue.