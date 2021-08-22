Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

MSP Aviation Command Helicopter Performs Aerial Hoist Rescue Of Two Victims Stranded On Shenandoah River

maryland.gov
 6 days ago

(JEFFERSON COUNTY, MD) – Maryland State Police rescued two victims on Saturday on the Shenandoah River south of Harpers Ferry. Shortly after 9:45 p.m., Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 3, based at Frederick Municipal Airport, was dispatched to perform an aerial hoist rescue of two victims who were stranded on the edge of a large flat rock along the river bend of the Shenandoah River. Due to the rocky terrain, low water level, difficulty of vessels getting to the victims and the extended extraction time, a Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter was requested by the SYSCOM Duty Officer through Jefferson County Fire Rescue to perform an aerial hoist rescue.

news.maryland.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Harpers Ferry, WV
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
Harpers Ferry, WV
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopters#Maryland State Police#Shenandoah River#Hoist#Msp#The Aviation Command
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy