Another Green Street Bridge In Longview Stops A Truck Instantly

Despite the warning signs while approaching the low clearance bridge, some truck and bus drivers just aren't paying attention to them and, well, losing!. It seems to happen at least once a year, a truck or bus driver is not paying attention to all the warning systems that are put in place while approaching Longview's Green Street railroad bridge warning them of the low clearance of eleven feet two inches. That low clearance will make most delivery and semi trucks to tall to make it under the bridge, but some drivers leave it up to chance and end up losing.