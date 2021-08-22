Cancel
Hogan urges counties to improve rent relief distribution

WBAL Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland Gov. Larry Hogan urged county leaders to do a better job delivering millions of available dollars for pandemic-related rental assistance to those who need it. Hogan spoke to local leaders Saturday at the annual Maryland Association of Counties convention in Ocean City. He said more than $500 million in...

www.wbal.com

