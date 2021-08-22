Cancel
Panthers, Zdeno Chara Are The Perfect Match

By Colby Guy
The Hockey Writers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Panthers are becoming a destination that veterans choose to go to if they want to win, and Joe Thronton proved that by signing there this offseason. “I see their team on paper, I watched their team last year, I love their team and that’s it,” Thornton said to the media after his signing. “I love what they’re building and excited to be part of it. But everything is about ultimately winning the Stanley Cup and the Panthers are right there, in my opinion.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy