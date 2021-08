Even though the NFL shortened the preseason in order to shoehorn in a 17th regular season game this season, the Steelers participation in the Hall of Fame Game gave them a relatively “normal” preseason. Traditionally, the starters only played in the third preseason game while the fourth was reserved almost entirely for the fringe roster players trying to make their last case for inclusion. The Steelers have mostly stuck to that mold this year, playing very few starters on the questionable turf in Canton. A handful more saw time last week against Philadelphia. This week against Detroit, the starters should see a majority of the time in the first half with the backups playing the second half.