COVID-19 updates: Cases rise in time for student arrival

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to Mesa County Public Health, breakthrough cases have been rising in the county. On the other hand, Mesa County has seen a general decline in overall COVID-19 cases over the last month. Last week, documented daily case numbers did go up to about 35 a day versus numbers in the low twenties previously. However, the health department is glad to be seeing the general decrease. Despite the possibility of breakthrough cases, MCPH is saying the vaccine will protect against serious COVID-19 outcomes in most cases.