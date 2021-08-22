Cancel
COVID-19 updates: Cases rise in time for student arrival

By Haven Worley News Editor
Campus Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Delta variant spreads and students return to campus, new COVID-19 school-wide policies have been put in place for fall 2021. All students are required to be vaccinated upon returning to campus, barring religious or medical reasons, which must be approved by University Health Services (UHS). Faculty and staff must either be vaccinated or willing to adhere to regular COVID-19 testing and stricter safety protocols. As of Aug. 9, masks must be worn by anyone inside a University building, regardless of vaccination status.

