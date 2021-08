When it came to sports in the year of our lord 2020, there was a lot that wasn’t quite right. We grinned. We beared it. But it just didn’t feel the same. Shortened seasons. Bubble playoffs. No fans. Overall atmosphere took the brunt of the blow, and the ratings followed suit. Thankfully, however, things are starting to return to normal (or as close to normal as sports can get), including this bit of good news out of college football this week: