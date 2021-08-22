Cancel
Rising Prices, Shuttered Banks Add to Misery for Kabul

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL (Reuters) - A week after the Taliban's lightning seizure of Kabul, growing numbers of people in the Afghan capital are facing a daily struggle to get by with their jobs gone, banks still shuttered and food prices soaring. The thousands crowded outside the airport entry points and fighting for...

www.usnews.com

EconomyThe Independent

Kabul residents rush to get savings from banks

Hundreds of residents rushed to the New Kabul Bank to withdraw money from their accounts, as Taliban fighters entered the city demanding the unconditional surrender of the central government. Civilians fearing that the Taliban could reimpose the kind of brutal rule that all but eliminated women’s rights rushed to leave...
Middle EastKCTV 5

VIDEO: Smoke rises after explosion at Kabul airport

Video shows the smoky aftermath of an explosion at Kabul's international airport. (CNN) Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. At least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. troops were killed, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. companies including Airbnb, Walmart pitch in on Afghanistan aid

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. companies including Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N) are lending a hand to the people of Afghanistan after the recent collapse of the U.S.-backed government and takeover by the Taliban militant group. Home rental company Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it would provide temporary...
WorldUS News and World Report

Evacuee: World Has 'Abandoned' Afghanistan's New Generation

MADRID (AP) — Until last week, Shabeer Ahmadi was busy covering the news in Afghanistan. But after a hasty and excruciating decision to leave his Taliban-controlled country for an uncertain future in Spain, he’s helplessly glued to news feeds on his cellphone, following every twist in the dramatic end of the evacuation of Afghans from Kabul.
MilitaryWashington Post

Separation mixes with hope and uncertainty in the U.S. base hosting Afghan evacuees

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — Sixteen-year-old Dunya Walizada last saw her parents at the gate of Kabul’s airport. It was a seething crush of people. “We lost my family,” she recounted Tuesday afternoon, sitting outside a hangar on Ramstein Air Base, the largest U.S. Air Force base in Europe and now an evacuation hub for thousands of Afghans fleeing the Taliban advance. “I don’t know if they are alive, where they are. I don’t have any information.”
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Embassy in Kabul to be Shuttered Within 72 Hours: CNN

As the situation in Afghanistan quickly deteriorates, the U.S. State Department will now evacuate all personnel from its embassy in Kabul within 72 hours, according to CNN. Initially, the state department said it would keep a few key diplomats in the enclave, but on Sunday, they said they would completely shutter the embassy and move any remaining personnel to the Kabul airport for evacuation if necessary. Last week, personnel were ordered to destroy classified documents to avoid leaving any compromising security information in the Taliban’s hands. CNN quoted one senior diplomat saying that the primary reason for the full pullout is because the U.S. does not have adequate intelligence on the ground despite having spent two decades training and supporting the Afghan national army.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

2 congressman who snuck to Kabul airport now reluctantly support Biden's Aug. 31 withdrawal date

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) got a bipartisan rebuke Wedensday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for their 24-hour unauthorized trip to Kabul's international airport during the massive airlift of foreign nationals and the Afghans who assisted them. The Pentagon wasn't pleased, either.
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

In Vietnam, China outsmarts Kamala Harris by taking advantage of a scheduling snafu.

In Vietnam, China outsmarts Kamala Harris by taking advantage of a scheduling snafu. After a three-hour delay caused by a security warning Wednesday, China stole Kamala Harris’ thunder in Vietnam with a surprise gift of 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to its maritime neighbor, exceeding the 1 million dose pledge the US Vice President intended to make in Hanoi.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden must resign

In March 1968, President Lyndon Johnson announced to a shocked nation that he would not seek reelection. The nation was reeling from Vietnam, a tumultuous year of protests, and an overwhelming feeling of discontent that reached down into the heart and soul of America. A veteran of the U.S. Senate and a foreign policy expert in his own right, LBJ sensed he had lost the country and did the honorable thing by opting not to run again.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden struggles to address the most volatile crisis of his presidency

President Biden on Thursday confronted the most volatile crisis of his young presidency, the deaths of at least 13 Americans in Afghanistan that threatened to undermine his credentials as a seasoned global leader and a steady hand. In emotional comments at the White House, Biden made clear that the attack...

