A former sheriff’s deputy with a checkered past was sentenced on Friday for stabbing his wife’s divorce lawyer. Gordon James King, 61, must spend 12 years in prison for the attack, according to WKMG. He reportedly had left the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 while under a professional investigation for allegedly shoving a motorcyclist unprovoked, and he previously spent more than 100 days in jail after a friend (who later recanted) claimed that King killed the friend’s wife.