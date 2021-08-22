Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Review: Monsters Fight Monsters

By Diana Keng
TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Witcher has been a long-running franchise in the fantasy fandom. It was first a series of novels and short stories which spawned a series of popular graphic novels. In 2001, the idea was adapted into a film and TV series as The Hexer, and a series of board games were launched.

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Graham Mctavish
Person
Theo James
Person
Lara Pulver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Hexer#Projekt Red
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosComicBook

New Horror Movie on Netflix has Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Earlier this week Netflix added a brand new horror movie to its roster of streaming content but unlike most of the flicks that they have available this one is a critical hit. The Old Ways, a film from director Christopher Alender and screenwriter Marcos Gabriel, is sitting pretty as far as reviews are concerned; as noticed by BGR.com for some time the movie had a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes but as of this writing it has slipped to a still impressive 95% on the Tomatometer with 20 total reviews. The film's official description on the streamer reads: "A reporter visits her birthplace in Veracruz for a story about tribal culture, only to be kidnapped by locals who believe she's demonically possessed."
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Review

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is an RPG developed by Marvelous and published by Capcom. It launched on Switch and Windows PC worldwide on July 9th, 2021. I think it’s important before discussing the game to go over the different versions, as wells as the various add-on products that were launched alongside the game. The Switch version of the game comes with amiibo functionality the PC doesn’t support, and the game launched with three amiibos alongside it. Each amiibo comes with an exclusive armor set in-game which lets you look like various characters. If you are a collector, there is a Japanese exclusive set of 3 more amiibo that unlock outfits in the game as well. Besides the amiibo content, there is almost 50$ in cosmetic DLC available on the PC and Switch versions. On top of the deluxe edition being 70$. I think this level of paid bonus content is way too much and seems to be designed to take advantage of hardcore monster hunter fans. Which to be fair, there are easily hundreds of thousands of those and there are plenty who will pay the over 120$ price tag for all the game’s content.
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Geek Review – The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix)

“Things used to be simpler. Monsters were bad, humans good. Now everything’s confused.” Vasemir, Nightmare of the Wolf. Whether that’s true or not, it’s time to revisit the past, and find out if things were ever really that simple, Vesemir. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (NotW) is the latest...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Unveils The Witcher: Blood Origin Series Logo

The Witcher‘s debut season roared out of the gates back in 2019. The live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy series overcame a tepid critical response to become an international smash-hit, leaving audiences hungry for more. Since then things have gotten complicated, with the second season shoot seriously affected by COVID and star Henry Cavill picking up an injury.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Time Travels With Cyberpunk Nezuko

Demon Slayer as a franchise has always taken place during a fictional era in which a feudal take on Japan is blended with the world of supernatural as flesh-eating beasts stalk the night, and it's no surprise that one of the fan-favorite characters of the Shonen franchise has proved to be the demon influenced sister of Tanjiro, Nezuko. With one Cosplayer deciding to bring Nezuko into the future by giving her a cyberpunk makeover, it's clear that the series has earned its place as one of the biggest Shonen franchises to arrive thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

The Witcher Abigail cosplay looks amazing

Just in time for the Netflix animated series of The Witcher, here comes a great looking cosplay of Abigail from a fan. Created by Polish novelist Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher was adapted into a video game trilogy franchise by Polish game development studio CD Projekt RED. The entire The Witcher...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Appear In The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf

We might not be getting the second season of the main series until December 17th, but Netflix’s plans to expand The Witcher universe continue at pace. Just yesterday, ten new cast members and a pair of directors were announced for prequel spinoff Blood Origin, and next Monday brings the premiere of the animated Nightmare of the Wolf.
TV SeriesPolygon

Nightmare of the Wolf creators hope it’s only the beginning of The Witcher’s anime journey

Anyone familiar with the many iterations of The Witcher — Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy books, the video games, or the recent Netflix adaptation — knows of the sword-swinging hero, Geralt, a role currently owned by Henry Cavill. They also may know of Geralt’s teacher, the Witcher Vesemir, who remains a relatively unseen figure in Geralt’s history in the Netflix series. But in the season 1 finale, Vesemir manifested in a warmly voiced echo: “Geralt, I’ve been waiting for you.”
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Kin: AMC+ Drops Deadly Trailer for Irish Crime Drama

Irish gang drama Kin, premiering September 9 on AMC+, unveiled a deadly first trailer and key art for the series today. The clip zeroes in on a devastating war that has begun by a murder in a family where loyalty is paramount. Starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil, Boardwalk Empire), Clare Dunne...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Nine Perfect Strangers Premiere Sets Hulu Record

Nine Perfect Strangers is shaping up to be a huge success for Hulu. Per Deadline, the Nicole Kidman-led miniseries was the most-watched Hulu original ever on premiere day as well as after five days of the three-part premiere being made available. The streaming service previously announced that The Handmaid's Tale's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy