Dead & Company Defies Evening Rain With Powerful “Morning Dew” In Philadelphia [Photos/Videos]

Perhaps Dead & Company should try playing in bad weather more often. The Grateful Dead spinoff band consisting of 3 alumni (drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann and guitarist/vocalist Bob Weir) and 3 younger bucks (guitarist/vocalist John Mayer, keyboardist/vocalist Jeff Chimenti and bassist/vocalist Oteil Burbridge) were forced to make a pre-show announcement that Saturday night’s show at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia would have no intermission due to severe incoming storms and instead consist of one solitary set.