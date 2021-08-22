Cancel
Premier League

'He was unplayable, INCREDIBLE': Romelu Lukaku hailed by Sol Campbell after man of the match display on his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal... as Roy Keane and Graeme Souness praise striker's improvements made in Italy under Antonio Conte

Cover picture for the articleRomelu Lukaku is back and he means business at Chelsea, with pundits already blown away by the Belgian's improvement since leaving England two years ago. The powerhouse striker wrestled and bullied the Gunners defence all afternoon as the Blues cruised to a 2-0 victory at the Emirates, with their new £98m man firing the opener on his debut.

