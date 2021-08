The countdown to kick off in Blacksburg is under way. Mack Brown and his coaching staff know most of the 80 players who will be traveling to Virginia Tech next Thursday. The game plan for the Hokies is being implemented by Phil Longo and Jay Bateman, the coordinators who will make the next 10 days as cerebral as physical, as Brown wants a team with fresh legs to take the field at Lane Stadium on Friday night, September 3.