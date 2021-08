Well, it wasn’t pretty, but it was three points. Tottenham Hotspur passed their second challenge under new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo by heading to Nuno’s old club — Wolverhampton Wanderers — and coming away with a narrow 1-0 win. Dele scored his first league goal in a year and a half from the spot after earning the penalty, and despite getting outplayed for much of the match, they hung on to earn full points.