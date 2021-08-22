All you need to know about new Eagles TE Cary Angeline

Whoever is named the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback will have a tough act to follow with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees hanging up his cleats at the end of last season. Jameis Winston hopes that he’ll be the one as he’s tangled in a training camp battle with Taysom Hill, Brees’ former backup. While Winston obviously has more starting experience, Hill is by far the more versatile player, despite some Saints fans criticizing head coach Sean Payton for perhaps using him a little too much over the past few years.