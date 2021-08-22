Cancel
NFL

All you need to know about new Eagles TE Cary Angeline

By Philly Sports Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles have watched their TE depth take some major blows this past week. They waived an injured Caleb Wilson earlier in the week before an injury to surging pass-catcher Tyree Jackson depleted the position further. On Thursday night, Jason Croom picked up a season-ending injury, leaving only three viable names on the roster, and some unproven talent behind. The team added UDFA Cary Angeline today, giving competition to Jack Stoll. Here’s everything you need to know.

