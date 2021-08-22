Cancel
Sol Campbell claims Chelsea's strong display against Arsenal shows 'they have the quality to really challenge for the title' as Roy Keane lauds the 'swagger' of Thomas Tuchel's side after a dominant 2-0 victory

Cover picture for the articleSol Campbell has claimed Chelsea have the quality to challenge for the Premier League title after a dominant performance in a 2-0 win against Arsenal on Sunday. The Blues eased past Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates with two first-half goals and never looked like they needed to get out of second gear for the rest of the match.

