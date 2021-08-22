Sol Campbell claims Chelsea's strong display against Arsenal shows 'they have the quality to really challenge for the title' as Roy Keane lauds the 'swagger' of Thomas Tuchel's side after a dominant 2-0 victory

The Champions League trophy and the Super Cup were on display at Stamford Bridge before Chelsea’s stroll to victory over Crystal Palace. The silverware glittered in the sun. Thomas Tuchel’s team shone, too. The European champions dispatched Patrick Vieira’s side with the minimum of fuss.Two first-half goals from Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic meant Chelsea never really had to build up a sweat. Trevoh Chalobah, the academy graduate making his Premier League debut, added a third after the break. It was all too easy.A long winter lies ahead but the promise of more glory hung in the warm west London...