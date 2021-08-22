Sol Campbell claims Chelsea's strong display against Arsenal shows 'they have the quality to really challenge for the title' as Roy Keane lauds the 'swagger' of Thomas Tuchel's side after a dominant 2-0 victory
Sol Campbell has claimed Chelsea have the quality to challenge for the Premier League title after a dominant performance in a 2-0 win against Arsenal on Sunday. The Blues eased past Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates with two first-half goals and never looked like they needed to get out of second gear for the rest of the match.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0