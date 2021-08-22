Eagles News: Nick Sirianni says DeVonta Smith reminds him of Keenan Allen

Hidden behind fences and their own professional fears, the Eagles and New England Patriots just spent two days doing what they will decline to do in the third. Tucked safely in the NewsControl Compound, surrounded by trees and few friends, they engaged in meaningful, joint practices. There, they would try different plays, different schemes, different lineups. There, first-string players would be permitted to sweat themselves into game shape. There, coaches would try to out-think each other, and would not be afraid to run the trick play they may not use for another 14 weeks. The contact would be sensibly modified. But the situational drills would be free-style, with dynamic plays encouraged and jobs lost or won.