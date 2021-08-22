Cancel
Eagles News: Nick Sirianni says DeVonta Smith reminds him of Keenan Allen

By Bleeding Green Nation
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, it would have been great to see Hurts get a chance to connect with first-round pick DeVonta Smith, who made his debut after fighting through some health stuff. Especially on a night when Smith got a lot of run. But the Heisman winner has already flashed enough in practices to look the part, and the excitement about him is very real. “He is such a polished young receiver,” Sirianni told me. “I haven’t seen a young receiver this precise since being in San Diego with Kennan Allen in 2013.

