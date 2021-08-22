Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Haitians return to quake-damaged churches, gangs offer aid

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian gang leader on Sunday offered a truce and help for communities shattered by a devastating earthquake — potentially offering a break for a relief effort that has been plagued by hijacked aid trucks and disorder. The offer came as many Haitians resumed services...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gangs#Church Service#Haitians#Ap#Civil Protection Agency#Bergeaud#Roman Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Haiti's history of violence and disasters

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Haiti became Latin America and the Caribbean's first independent state of the colonial era and the first Black-led republic when it threw off French rule in the 19th century. But it has suffered cycles of violence, invasion and repression for most of its subsequent history,...
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

Haitian women fear rape after being displaced by the earthquake.

Haitian women fear rape after being displaced by the earthquake. Vesta Guerrier escaped Haiti’s big earthquake earlier this month, but her home was destroyed, and she has been living in a temporary camp ever since, fearful of being raped at any moment. “We’re not safe,” she told AFP, echoing the...
Public Safetyamericanmilitarynews.com

2 doctors kidnapped as shaky truce with gangs hinders relief efforts in Haiti

Two surgeons, one an orthopedic surgeon treating earthquake victims from the Southern region, have been kidnapped in Haiti’s capital — underscoring the fragility of a gang truce designed to allow humanitarian aid to traverse a corridor to the nation’s hardest-hit victims. In response to the kidnappings in the capital of...
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Haiti since the assassination of President Moise

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here is a look at events in Haiti since the killing of President Jovenel Moise. Wednesday, July 7 - Haitian President Jovenel Moise, a 53-year-old former businessman who took office in 2017, was shot dead and his wife, Martine Moise, was seriously wounded when heavily armed assassins stormed the couple's home at around 1 a.m. local time (0500 GMT).
Environmenthngn.com

Haiti Despair, Anger Mount as Earthquake Toll Rises; Gangs Offer to Help Aid Efforts

On Saturday, tensions in Haiti mounted over a lack of relief to rural areas severely damaged by the terrible earthquake that struck the poor Caribbean island last week, killing 2,207, according to the country's Civil Protection Agency. Many Haitians who lost their homes and livelihoods in the magnitude 7.2 earthquake on August 14 said they didn't know where to begin rebuilding.
AmericasMarietta Daily Journal

One of Haiti’s richest men denies links to Moise murder plot

Just a few weeks ago, Reginald Boulos, a prominent Haitian businessman, was planning his first presidential run in one of the hemisphere’s most chaotic and troubled nations. Those plans ended July 7 with the brazen murder of President Jovenel Moise and subsequent allegations that Boulos, 65, might have helped finance the country’s first presidential assassination in a century. Speaking from an undisclosed location outside of Haiti, Boulos said the accusations and rumors are keeping him from returning home and seem designed to sideline him politically.“I had nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with Jovenel’s death,” he said in a telephone interview Thursday. “Nobody could have imagined this would happen except the people who planned it, financed it and did it.”
WorldPosted by
BET

Two Doctors Kidnapped In Haiti As Gang Truce Falters

Two surgeons, one of whom is an orthopedic surgeon treating earthquake victims from the Southern region of Haiti, have been reportedly kidnapped in Port-au-Prince – highlighting the fragility of a gang truce meant to allow humanitarian aid to traverse a corridor to the nation’s hardest-hit areas. The Miami Herald reports...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

One month after Haitian president slain, painful confusion prevails

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - A month after assassins slipped into President Jovenel Moise’s private residence under the cover of nightfall and carried out a brazen attack on the head of state, the Caribbean country remains far from any clarity about the crime or emotional closure. Haitian authorities claim a group of...
Environmentphillytrib.com

'We are always on our knees:' Local Haitians react to earthquake on island

Resident Sam Woodmark blamed the Haitian government for the destruction brought by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the island nation this weekend. While he sat in his idling car on the 6300 block of Rising Sun Avenue on Monday, Woodmark, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1997, says the Haitian officials failed to safeguard and prepare the island for another earthquake following the 2010 temblor.
WorldVoice of America

Haitian Judge Resigns From Assassination Case

WASHINGTON - Haitian Judge Mathieu Chanlatte, chosen to oversee President Jovenel Moise's assassination case, has resigned from the investigation, citing personal reasons, in a letter Friday that bears his signature and the stamp of the court. The letter, obtained by VOA Creole, states that he is sending the case back...

Comments / 0

Community Policy