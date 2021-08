A Texas politician who expressed skepticism over masks and vaccines died this week while being hospitalized with COVID-19. According to NBC News, Dickinson City Council member H. Scott Apley died Wednesday morning after testing positive for coronavirus. A GoFundMe campaign set up for Apley’s family confirmed his COVID diagnosis and subsequent death: “I am very saddened to report that H Scott Apley passed away last night at about 3 am,” campaign organizer John Barton wrote. “He leaves behind his wife, Melissa, who is COVID positive, as well as their infant son Reid.”