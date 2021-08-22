Cancel
Anthony Scotto, former mob boss and union leader, dies

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Scotto — a former union leader, Big Apple political kingmaker and reputed mob boss — has died at 87, his daughter announced Sunday. “We are broken hearted to share the passing of Anthony M Scotto 87 years, beloved husband of Marion Scotto and father of Rosanna, Anthony jr, John, and Elaina, and grandfather to Jenna, Louis, Anthony, Gabriella, Danny, Julia, Bianca and Andrew,” wrote Fox 5 host Rosanna Scotto in an Instagram post, without elaborating on his cause of death.

