Treat Your Pup This National Dog Day With These Paw-some Gifts

It's National Dog Day and we're declaring Des Moines-area pooches the best and cutest creatures e-v-e-r.Three Axios Des Moines readers sent us stories this week that gave us a bit of inspiration. We think they're worthy of your time. Rockefeller the Doberman sits in the vet's office. Photo courtesy of Kelley FraryRockefeller: A Doberman show dog owned by Kelley Frary of DSM.He's a donor for the Canine Blood Bank of Central Iowa and saves three or four doggy lives with each donation, Frary told us.Chasing lures (fake rabbits) at Water Works Park is one of his favorite activities.Skateboards scare him. (He's working on that with regular visits to the new Lauridsen Skatepark.) Mia during a car ride. Photo courtesy of Tyler WeigMia: A smiley 14-year-old adopted by Tyler Weig of DSM seven years ago.An Animal Rescue League donor paid for her to have cataract surgery soon after Weig adopted her."Without that gift I know her cataracts would have taken over her entire vision," Weig told us. Charlie takes a snooze. Photo courtesy of Sara Ennis HendersonCharlie: Owned by Sara Ennis Henderson of DSM, and named after Ray Charles.She was born blind, but she still loves to play ball.