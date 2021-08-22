An Overwhelming Welcome
The jump from your hometown to a university in a new state filled with strangers is a jarring one: your world turning from living with family, surrounded by childhood friends, to sharing a room and wing with new college students from across the states, some even leaving their home country. In order to help new arrivals feel comfortable in this environment, Ottawa University holds a rigorous orientation program that begins when the sun rises and ends when the stars are out.www.oucampus.org
