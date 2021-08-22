Report Card Ravens Roar Back to Topple Carolina 20-3

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Ravens won a preseason game. With their victory over Carolina, Baltimore’s streak of preseason victories was extended to 19 straight, tying the all-time record. That kind of streak combined with the final score in this one might make it seem like this game was a cakewalk, but it was VERY much in doubt in the early stages. The Ravens can credit their strong second half for securing the win, but who should get the credit and who should take some heat?