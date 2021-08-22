Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report Card Ravens Roar Back to Topple Carolina 20-3

By Russell Street Report
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop me if you’ve heard this before: the Ravens won a preseason game. With their victory over Carolina, Baltimore’s streak of preseason victories was extended to 19 straight, tying the all-time record. That kind of streak combined with the final score in this one might make it seem like this game was a cakewalk, but it was VERY much in doubt in the early stages. The Ravens can credit their strong second half for securing the win, but who should get the credit and who should take some heat?

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roar#Report Card#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Patriots trade for Ravens cornerback

UPDATE (Thursday, Aug. 26 at 3:13 p.m. ET): Here's what the Patriots are sending the Ravens for cornerback Shaun Wade. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Patriots and Ravens are "close" on a trade that would send rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to New England. Wade was a 2021...
NFLBleacher Report

Why the Steelers Offense Will Come Roaring Back in 2021

In the Pittsburgh Steelers' third preseason game, we saw a small sample of what their offense can do in 2021. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took live reps in new offensive coordinator Matt Canada's offense and looked regular-season ready. Through three drives, he completed eight of 10 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-20 win against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.
NFLfoxbaltimore.com

Ravens Camp Report 08/26

BALTIMORE (WBFF)- The Baltimore Ravens are officially out of training camp mode on the practice field. They are off tomorrow, and then it is time to get ready for Saturday's preseason finale. Come Monday the Ravens will be in regular season mode as they prepare for week one at the Raiders in 18 more days.
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Looking to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance and win their second title in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to re-tool their roster and come back even stronger heading into the 2021-22 NFL season. After heavily struggling during their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs definitely have some work to do if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season and come out the other side of it victorious.
NFLWSOC-TV

PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 21: Terrace Marshall Jr. #88 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of a NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images) (Chris Keane/Getty Images)
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens vs. Saints Stock Report: 14 Up, 3 Down

Preseason action between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints has come to a close with the Ravens extending their preseason winning streak to 18 by a score of 17-14. This game displayed areas where the Ravens boast a plethora of depth or a total abjuration of the word. Either way, players stocks are both rising and falling, which leaves us to analyze their performance.
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens News 8/20: Extended Work and more

Ronnie Stanley looked like an All-Pro left tackle while getting his most extended work since returning from ankle surgery. After individual drills, Stanley squared off against several Panthers defensive ends during team drills and had his way. Nobody that Stanley lined up against come close to getting to the quarterback.
NFLItem

Former Crestwood RB Williams and Ravens come to Carolina for joint practice

SPARTANBURG - Former Crestwood running back Ty'Son Williams is back in the Carolinas, as his Baltimore Ravens faced the Carolina Panthers in joint practice on Wednesday at Wofford College. Williams is fresh off rushing for 41 yards on 10 carries in his preseason debut and got another chance to face off against NFL talent.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 key observations from Carolina Panthers joint practices with Ravens

What were some key observations to take from the recent joint practices held between the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens at Wofford College?. An eventful training camp for the Carolina Panthers formally came to a conclusion at Wofford College in Spartanburg with two joint practices against the Baltimore Ravens. Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions were another tremendous learning curve for Matt Rhule’s men in the face of an expected playoff contender, which should serve them well as they look to leave their own mark in 2021.
NFLwccbcharlotte.com

Ravens Tie NFL Record With 19th Straight Preseason Win, 20-3 Over The Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Tyler Huntley threw for 187 yards, and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Carolina Panthers 20-3 to tie an NFL record with their 19th straight preseason win. Nate McCrary and Ty’Son Williams ran for touchdowns for the Ravens, who equaled the mark set by Vince Lombardi’s Green...
NFLchatsports.com

Report Card: Grading the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-20 victory over the Detroit Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 3-0 in preseason play with their 26-20 victory over the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Nearly the entire Steelers roster was available for this game, and a lot of guys made their preseason debut against Detroit. It was a battle of two halves in this game with the Steelers looking nearly unstoppable in the first half, but struggled mightily down the stretch. Below we will grade the Steelers units and the team as a whole.
NFLCat Scratch Reader

Panthers 3 Ravens 20: Panthers fall apart in second half, drop second straight preseason game

The Panthers and Ravens faced off in the second game of the preseason at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. A lot of the Panthers’ starters saw action in this game, including quarterback Sam Darnold who played the opening series on offense. He was 1-of-2 for 16 yards with 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions (his one completion was to Robby Anderson for a first down).
NFLYardbarker

Carolina's Second-Half Struggles Lead to Loss vs Ravens

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Carolina Panthers returned home to Bank of America Stadium to host the Baltimore Ravens after falling 21-18 to the Indianapolis Colts in week one of the preseason. The Ravens won the coin toss and elected to receive. The first three plays of the game were on...
NFLYardbarker

Tyler Huntley understudies Lamar in Ravens 20-3 win over Panthers

Huntley got his trial by fire off the to-do list…. With his boyhood friend Lamar Jackson watching on the sidelines, Tyler Huntley played almost the entire game Saturday night and led the Ravens to victory. Engineering two touchdown drives in the second half, Huntley (24 for 34, 187 yards, one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy