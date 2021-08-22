Community profile: Rifle girl uses Garfield County Fair to help raise over $3,000 for state veterans home
Demolition derby cars and monster trucks weren’t the only shows generating revenue during this year’s Garfield County Fair. Rylan Petree, a 13-year-old Rifle resident, raised about $3,315 by directing fairgoers to extra parking spaces at lots across Railroad Avenue. With the help of her grandparents, parents and her older sister, Jadyn, they guided cars over a four-day period.www.postindependent.com
