A (Few) Word(s) of Advice to Incoming Freshman

Over the past days and for the near future, you have been and will be carpet-bombed with platitudes. I do not blame administration nor your orientation leaders for their excesses. It was difficult to write this without resorting to banalities. But, unless you have a much stronger constitution than I did one short year ago, you are sick to death of hearing the virtues of your peers, yourself, and Saint Anselm College. I was. This is not meant to insult the institution you are now a part of. In fact, this piece aims to impress upon you just how rewarding the process you have undertaken is. I am simply promising that I will try not to bore you (much).