Trump Was Booed by His Own Supporters for Suggesting They Get Vaccinated

Former President Donald Trump was booed by a crowd of his supporters on Saturday night, after he encouraged the largely maskless audience to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do, you gotta do what you gotta do,” said Trump at the “Save America” rally in Cullman, Alabama. “But I recommend you take the vaccines. I did it. It's good. Boos rang out from the audience in response. "That's okay, that's alright," he continued. "But I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn't work, you'll be the first to know. But it is working. You do have your freedoms, you have to maintain that."