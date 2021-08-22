Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cullman County, AL

Trump Was Booed by His Own Supporters for Suggesting They Get Vaccinated

By Abigail Covington
Esquire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump was booed by a crowd of his supporters on Saturday night, after he encouraged the largely maskless audience to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do, you gotta do what you gotta do,” said Trump at the “Save America” rally in Cullman, Alabama. “But I recommend you take the vaccines. I did it. It's good. Boos rang out from the audience in response. "That's okay, that's alright," he continued. "But I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn't work, you'll be the first to know. But it is working. You do have your freedoms, you have to maintain that."

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
County
Cullman County, AL
State
Alabama State
Cullman County, AL
Government
Cullman County, AL
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Boos#Icu#Adph#Alabamians#Cdc#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Texas House advances GOP-backed election bill after 12-hour fight

The Texas House advanced a contentious, GOP-backed elections bill Thursday that would impose restrictions and criminal penalties on the voting process in spite of months-long opposition from state Democrats. After 12 hours of debate Thursday, the bill was approved 79-37 along party lines with the exception of one Republican, Rep....
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy