NFL trade rumors: Eagles not expected to upgrade WR position despite potential options

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JOKES_0bZcMPQS00

The Eagles have one really good wide receiver on the roster in DeVonta Smith, while team brass is expecting Jalen Reagor to break out in 2021.

Outside of those two, Philadelphia has question marks in Travis Fulgham and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, while Quez Watkins offers glimpses of big-play potential at times. The Eagles currently have two first picks and depending on how Carson Wentz performs with the Colts, the team could have three going into the next offseason.

Despite reports of teams around the league willing to part with talented pass catchers, Mike Kaye of NJ Advanced Media is reporting that Philadelphia will stand pat.

The source — who was granted anonymity as they weren’t allowed to speak openly about the team’s front-office strategy — said a move involving 2022 assets isn’t likely, as the Eagles are taking a long-term approach to what owner Jeffrey Lurie categorized as a “transition period” in January.

While the source shrugged off the idea of a wide receiver trade involving draft picks, there does remain the possibility that the Eagles could deal a player at another position for a wideout on another team. GM Howie Roseman has made several player-for-player trades during training camp and the preseason over the years.

The better quarterback Jalen Hurts performs, the more options Philadelphia has outside of chasing an elite quarterback on the trade market in 2022. Names like Andy Isabella of the Arizona Cardinals and Keelan Cole of the Jets were mentioned, but Philadelphia could potentially wait until the trade deadline or next spring to pounce on a big-named pass catcher.

Michael Thomas has been mentioned in regards to the Eagles, while players like Robby Anderson, Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, Davanta Adams, and Mike Williams (Chargers) are set to be free agents in 2022.

Philadelphia Eagles' 53-man roster prediction after two preseason games

