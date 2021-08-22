Cancel
NFL

Steelers K Chris Boswell perfect in preseason debut versus Detroit Lions

By Allison Koehler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The kicker competition that never really was ended earlier this week with the release of Sam Sloman, who started the first two games of Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 preseason.

With that out of the way, Steelers veteran kicker Chris Boswell got down to work Saturday in Pittsburgh’s win over the Detroit Lions.

Responsible for 14 of the Steelers 26 points, the Pro Bowler went 4-for-4 in field goal attempts, and both extra points were good.

