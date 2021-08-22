Cancel
Texas State

Texas WR Troy Omeire begins rehab process, time frame to return is unknown

By Kevin Borba
 5 days ago
Image courtesy of Texas Sports

The debut of the highly-touted wide receiver Troy Omeire may be delayed once more. Omeire appeared to tweak his knee on Wednesday, forcing him to miss the Longhorns latest scrimmage on Saturday.

The redshirt freshman missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL in a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 16, 2020. It was a huge let down for the team, as there were reports that he was the best looking receiver on the team up until the injury.

Omeire was expected to contend for a starting role again this season under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, and likely could have benefited from the game-like experience in the scrimmage.

On a deep ball underthrown by quarterback Casey Thompson during 7-on-7, Omeire went to make a move to catch the ball and ended up intertwined with defensive back D’Shawn Jamison and needed assistance to get off the field.

This also happened to be the first time Omeire had not been wearing a knee brace, which he had worn at every practice up until that one. However, he was able to stand on the sidelines shortly after without aid from crutches.

Sarkisian addressed Omeire’s situation on August 21.

“He’s in the rehab process. I don’t want to call it day-to-day, but I also don’t want to think it’s months either. I think the reality of this thing with him…It could be a week, maybe two, we’ll see, but we’re underway. We’re under the process of getting him back to 100-percent healthy and getting him back on the field.”

The Longhorns’ receiving room has been one of the weaker groups this offseason, and losing Omeire, even if it is just for a couple weeks, is not something the team needed.

Texas will have one more final scrimmage prior to the season, which will likely decide who will start at quarterback, but it also could solidify the depth at wide receiver with or without Omeire for now.

