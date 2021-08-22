Pre-Owned 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe LS RWD 4D Sport Utility

The Camaro is back in full swing for another year. A few trims with four different engine options are on the table along with the manual transmission. In basic trim, the exterior is simple and sleek and doesn’t get aggressive until the 1SS trim level which brings out a spoiler and a more complex front bumper. On higher trim levels the interior becomes more colorful, with an accented steering wheel, gearshift, and gauges. Prices climb fairly steadily from the 1LS all the way up to the 2SS, but there’s a significant jump to the ZL1, which is where, in pure numbers, it broaches supercar territory.