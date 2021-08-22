Treat Your Pup This National Dog Day With These Paw-some Gifts

Imagine being a house cleaner in the palatial estate that is Martha Stewart's farm home in Bedford, New York (via Today). Forget the fear of being followed by the domestic goddess herself, on you like white on rice to make sure you're folding a fitted sheet correctly or organizing the linen closet by the country in which the flax plants were sourced. The real question is, when you come across a grumpy-looking, probably expensive, cat sitting in a porcelain bowl, what do you make of it? Is this a new cleaning technique, in which the fibers from a long-haired, Persian calico absorb the hard-to-see-stains with their antimicrobial qualities? Is it a DIY pet housing project, in which priceless porcelain is up-cycled (down-cyled?) to become a stylish, crafty alternative to the run-of-the-mill cat bed? A problem to be solved?