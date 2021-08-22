Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conneaut Lake, PA

Conneaut Lake revitalization efforts not dead

By Jean Shanley Special to The Tribune
Meadville Tribune
 5 days ago

CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough Council is not giving up on finishing the revitalization of Water Street from Third to Fourth streets. The Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee last month announced it would no longer work on revitalization projects from the borough. The committee had spearheaded a new $4 million revitalization project of Water Street from First to Third streets and of Fireman's Beach.

www.meadvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Conneaut Lake, PA
Conneaut Lake, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Street#Fireman S Beach#Penndot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Texas House advances GOP-backed election bill after 12-hour fight

The Texas House advanced a contentious, GOP-backed elections bill Thursday that would impose restrictions and criminal penalties on the voting process in spite of months-long opposition from state Democrats. After 12 hours of debate Thursday, the bill was approved 79-37 along party lines with the exception of one Republican, Rep....
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy