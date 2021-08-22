Conneaut Lake revitalization efforts not dead
CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Borough Council is not giving up on finishing the revitalization of Water Street from Third to Fourth streets. The Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee last month announced it would no longer work on revitalization projects from the borough. The committee had spearheaded a new $4 million revitalization project of Water Street from First to Third streets and of Fireman's Beach.www.meadvilletribune.com
Comments / 0