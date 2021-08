What a game for the ole Pittsburgh Pirates, aye? This game started as many games typically have this season for the Pirates. In the first inning, the Cardinals scored two runs. In the second, they scored three more. By the top of the third inning, St. Louis had opened up a 7-1 lead. Although Mitch Keller wasn’t good tonight, he did carve his way through 5.1 innings pitched. In total, he allowed seven earned runs on six hits and three walks. He also allowed two home runs.