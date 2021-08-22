Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter Cancels Wedding Amidst Feud With Famous Father, But That's Not Why The Wedding's Off

Over the last 20 years, fans have watched Dog the Bounty Hunter and his extensive family juggle both life and the pursuit of wanted criminals on TV. But things haven't been quite the same since Dog’s wife, Beth Chapman, passed away in 2019 due to throat and lung cancer. Dog is now on his second engagement since that time, which evidently prompted a feud between him and one of his daughters. In the midst of their public disagreement, his daughter has actually cancelled her own wedding, but the feud isn't the reason for it.