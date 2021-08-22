Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northumberland County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northumberland by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Northumberland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Northumberland and Lancaster Counties through 330 PM EDT At 250 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Heathsville, or 7 miles east of Robley, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kilmarnock, Fair Port, Robley, Lancaster, White Stone, Heathsville, Wicomico Church, Byrdton, Regina, Avalon, Brook Vale, Nuttsville, Reedville, Edwardsville, Christ Church, Middletons Corner, Dodlyt, Rehoboth Church, Lara and Browns Store. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wicomico Church, VA
City
Heathsville, VA
City
Kilmarnock, VA
City
Edwardsville, VA
County
Northumberland County, VA
City
Lancaster, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#White Stone#Christ Church#Lara And Browns Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Texas House advances GOP-backed election bill after 12-hour fight

The Texas House advanced a contentious, GOP-backed elections bill Thursday that would impose restrictions and criminal penalties on the voting process in spite of months-long opposition from state Democrats. After 12 hours of debate Thursday, the bill was approved 79-37 along party lines with the exception of one Republican, Rep....
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy