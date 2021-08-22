Cancel
NBA

Kemba Walker on winning title with hometown Knicks: 'Nothing more I will want'

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 5 days ago
New York native Kemba Walker signed a two-year, $18M deal with the Knicks this offseason. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New Knicks point guard Kemba Walker recently discussed joining his hometown team in an extensive discussion with Steve Serby of the New York Post.

Walker, a four-time All-Star with the Hornets and Celtics, has already had a busy offseason. He was traded to the Thunder, then ultimately opted to be bought out of his remaining deal with Oklahoma City so that he could sign a two-year, $18M deal with New York. Knee issues hampered the end of his tenure in Boston, but when he was able to see the floor last season, his counting stats were respectable. Across 43 games, Walker averaged 19.3 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds, with a slash line of .420/.360/.899.

“There’s nothing more I will want than to win a championship in New York,” Walker said. “I’m gonna give it every-everything I got. Every time I step on the court I’m gonna play super-hard, 110 percent. As far as a championship, I can’t put a time or date on it, but just know that we’re gonna be working towards that goal.”

Walker discussed his enthusiasm to play with foundational All-NBA Knicks forward Julius Randle. When asked what he most appreciated about his new teammate, Walker observed, “His toughness, and his growth from the last couple of years into now, I’m just like in awe the way he has grown as a basketball player.”

2019 No. 3 draft selection RJ Barrett, the Knicks’ second-leading scorer last year, also warranted special mention from Walker.

“I’ve just been a fan of him,” Walker said. “When he was in high school I saw him play and I saw his highlights and stuff like that, I’ve always been a super-big fan of him. Playing against guys like RJ, the first thing I noticed was how hard he plays, it’s not even the skill. … That’s a real talent, playing hard. So I’m looking forward to just helping those guys a little bit more, teaching them the ropes. Just being a vet.”

Walker has already developed a bond with second-year point guard Immanuel Quickley. “When I signed, he was one of the first guys to text me, which was really cool, welcome me in, asked me to get some workouts in with me, I definitely appreciated that,” Walker said. “But playing against him last year, even watching at Kentucky, he has so much potential. I think I could be able to help him get there.”

