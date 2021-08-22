Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

FM 2920 AT GOSSLING REMAINS CLOSED FOLLOWING PURSUIT AND CRASH

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article115pm-FM 2920 at Gossling remains closed as Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Reconstruction Team works the crash that followed the Montgomery County pursuit. Early Sunday morning a crash happened at Hardin Store and Decker Prairie. The driver fled the scene and jumped into a maroon pickup at the Chevron Station at that intersection and fled. Units spotted the vehicle and a pursuit began with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 1 Mental Health Officers who were in the area. The chase continued down FM 2978 to Kuykendahl Huffsmith to Kuykendahl to Root Road then back to Gossling heading south. When they reached the intersection of FM 2920 he was involved in a low-speed crash and tried to run. The suspect who was on some type of narcotic began fighting multiple deputies. He was finally tased at which time he became unresponsive. Cypress Creek EMS requested Life Flight. The suspect is now being flown to Memorial Herman in Houston in critical condition. Harris County Precinct 4 assisted in the incident. The passenger was taken into custody by DPS for an open Harris County warrant. Harris County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation. A witness on the scene said after the crash the male driver tried to run. When officers got to him and tried to arrest him he started to fight. She said,”the guy wasn’t small and he was throwing those deputies around like ragdolls, thats when another deputy came up and shot him with the stun gun. He stopped fighting then.”

