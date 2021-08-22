Police: Woman arrested after fight while in line for Universal Orlando’s Velocicoaster

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman was arrested after getting into a fight with other Universal Orlando parkgoers while in line for ‘Jurassic World Velocicoaster,’ police said. An arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident happened on July 9th at Universal Orlando Resort’s ‘Islands of Adventure’ park. Theme park security had advised the responding officer that a physical fight had occurred near the entrance of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster attraction.