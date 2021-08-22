Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Police: Woman arrested after fight while in line for Universal Orlando’s Velocicoaster

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - A woman was arrested after getting into a fight with other Universal Orlando parkgoers while in line for ‘Jurassic World Velocicoaster,’ police said. An arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident happened on July 9th at Universal Orlando Resort’s ‘Islands of Adventure’ park. Theme park security had advised the responding officer that a physical fight had occurred near the entrance of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster attraction.

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Central Florida#Universal Orlando#Velocicoaster#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Texas House advances GOP-backed election bill after 12-hour fight

The Texas House advanced a contentious, GOP-backed elections bill Thursday that would impose restrictions and criminal penalties on the voting process in spite of months-long opposition from state Democrats. After 12 hours of debate Thursday, the bill was approved 79-37 along party lines with the exception of one Republican, Rep....
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 3

Community Policy