This week seems to not be as busy as the previous one in terms of releases on the economic agenda, but still, we do get some top-tier events. The highlight may be the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, from which we may get information as to when Fed officials may start withdrawing policy support. The preliminary PMIs for August from the Eurozone, the UK and the US are also coming out, while on Thursday, the ECB releases the minutes of its latest policy gathering.