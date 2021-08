The Kardashian pregnancy rumor mill continues to churn, and Caitlyn Jenner is giving them plenty of grist. While visiting The Toy Store in Quincy, CA, on Friday, the gubernatorial hopeful revealed that one of her six children is expecting, although she did not say which one. Jenner quipped that she wants 30 grandchildren, and while she currently has 18, one of her kids has one "in the oven." While Jenner did not clarify who is pregnant, many believe this to be more proof that Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott.